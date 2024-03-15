Dolphins signing CB Kendall Fuller to two-year deal

The Miami Dolphins are signing cornerback Kendall Fuller to a two-year contract worth $16.5 million, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Fuller, considered the top free agent cornerback still available, gives the Dolphins a possible starter to replace Xavien Howard, who was released by the team this week.

Fuller started 62 of a possible 66 games in his second stint with the Washington Commanders over the past four seasons, making 10 interceptions — including two in 2023.

Coaches consider him to be a smart corner, using his eyes well and rarely getting himself out of position.

He started 15 games last season, missing the final two games with knee soreness.

In 2022, he returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns.

Washington selected Fuller in the third round of the 2016 draft, and he played a key role as a slot corner during his first two seasons. He eventually was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2017 season as part of a package to acquire quarterback Alex Smith.

Fuller, 29, played two seasons with the Chiefs, starting 19 games and winning a Super Bowl ring. He returned to Washington as a free agent in 2020, becoming a starter mostly on the outside.

