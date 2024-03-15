Police investigating alleged 2017 sexual assault by Dak Prescott

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2024 at 5:11 am

ByTODD ARCHER

Dallas police on Thursday confirmed they are investigating an alleged 2017 sexual assault involving Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The investigation is a result of a complaint filed Wednesday by a woman who alleges Prescott assaulted her in the back of an SUV seven years ago.

On Monday, Prescott filed a suit in Collin County claiming he is being extorted for $100 million by the woman and her attorneys. Separately, police in Prosper, Texas, where the quarterback lives, are now investigating Prescott’s extortion claim.

Prescott’s attorney, Levi McCathern, questioned the timing of the woman going to police seven years after the alleged assault took place and after the extortion investigation began this week.

“Clearly they think that this will somehow mitigate their criminal responsibility for attempting this illegal shakedown,” McCathern told ESPN. “It won’t, and it is a true disservice to the real survivors of sexual abuse.

“We look forward to working with all law enforcement in reaching a just conclusion to this case.”

According to Prescott’s suit, he is seeking monetary relief in excess of $1 million, and he has committed to donating any of the relief to the Joyful Heart Foundation, whose mission is to “heal, educate and empower survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse,” or another “like-minded organization.”

The 11-page lawsuit also alleges defamation and slander, defamation per se, business disparagement, tortious interference with current and/or prospective business relations, civil conspiracy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In January, Prescott received a letter from attorneys Bethel and Yoel Zehaie on behalf of the woman accusing Prescott of sexually assaulting her, according to the suit.

The letter stated: “Despite the tragic events, she is willing to forego pursuing criminal charges, along with disclosing this information to the public, in exchange for compensating her for the mental anguish she has suffered. (The alleged victim’s) damages are valued at the sum of $100,000,000.00.”

In a statement delivered Monday after the suit, McCathern said: “Mr. Prescott — a new father to a baby girl — has great empathy for survivors of sexual assault. He fervently believes that all perpetrators of such crimes should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. To be clear, Mr. Prescott has never engaged in any nonconsensual, sexual conduct with anyone. Lies hurt. Especially, malicious lies. We will not allow the defendant and her legal team to profit from this attempt to extort millions from Mr. Prescott.”

Zehaie alleged in a statement Monday that Prescott had acknowledged having been with the woman the night of her alleged assault in 2017.

“We stand by the truth,” the statement read, in part. “Dak and his lawyers are trying to be bullies and play hardball and victim blame. We are not afraid of the truth.

“Dak needs to be held accountable for his behavior. We are not afraid of him or his legal team.”

Asked about the allegations against Prescott on Thursday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the case would not impact contract talks with the QB.

“We’ve visited with Dak about that (the allegations), and it’s certainly a legal matter so it’s something we can’t comment on,” Jones said.

Go Back