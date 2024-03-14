Tyler man sentenced to 40 years for sexual abuse of child

Tyler man sentenced to 40 years for sexual abuse of childPosted/updated on: March 14, 2024 at 4:53 pm
SMITH COUNTY – The Smith County District Attorney’s Office said a Tyler man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday for abusing a minor, according to our news partners at KETK. According to a release, Camron Bowens, 38 of Tyler, was found guilty of abusing a nine-year-old girl for six years. “The victim testified and was able to confront the defendant with the abuse she endured,” the district attorney’s office said. A detective also testified about his investigation into the abuse and arrest of Bowens. Bowens was sentenced by the 241st District Court to serve his sentence without the possibility of parole.