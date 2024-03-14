Today is Thursday March 14, 2024
New Tyler Postmaster is sworn in

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2024 at 4:45 pm
New Tyler Postmaster is sworn inTYLER – Aaron D. Williams was sworn into office as the 45th Postmaster of Tyler on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, Williams will supervise delivery and retail operations for three stations and one financial unit. A release from the postal service said The Tyler Post Office has 240 employees, serving 52 city routes and 66 rural routes. Williams has also served for the postal service in Waco, DeSoto, Waxahachie, Lancaster and Rockwall.



