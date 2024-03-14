What really matters.

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2024 at 3:51 pm

For the umpty-umpth time, please let me disclaim that I know that Donald Trump is an imperfect human being. I’ll stipulate that he can be painfully boorish. I acknowledge that he is given to exaggeration (though I simultaneously point out that his exaggerations are usually grounded in clearly observable truth).

He frequently “punches down” against his critics when remaining silent would better serve. His name calling is too often gratuitous.

I also say again that I wish these things weren’t so.

But with that said, he also has his virtues – principal among which is that he isn’t insane. And given what we’ve suffered these past three-plus years from the Biden administration, that alone recommends him for a return to the White House.

Allowing 10 million poor, unskilled, unvetted migrants from every corner of the globe to cross into the country illegally and then remain here unsupervised is insane.

Certifiably insane.

It’s insane because self-harm is prima facie evidence of mental illness. And current administration immigration policy is the very embodiment of national self-harm.

In any large population cohort, there is a statistical certainty that a percentage of them will be criminals, drug dealers and other bad actors. Allowing millions of people to pour into the country illegally guarantees the importation of criminals and fentanyl just as it guarantees the importation of an uncomfortably large number of incipient terrorists.

Proposing a national budget that intentionally adds $3-plus trillion to an already unsustainable and life threatening $34 trillion national debt is insane.

Turning the armed forces into a national social experiment in gender identity is insane.

Mandating a poorly considered rush to electric vehicles that will result in deep dependence upon China – our principal adversary – for the batteries to power them is insane.

Trump may be unlikable to some. But he’s not insane.

Since his now famous escalator ride in 2015, I have had countless conversations with people – Democrats and Republicans – who can’t stand Donald Trump. Those conversations usually go something like this:

“I hate Trump.”

“Why?,” I ask.

“He’s just horrible.”

“OK, which of his policies as president did you find to be so horrible?”

“Well, his tweets, and the way he puts people down and calls them names and the way he has treated women.”

“OK, I might not disagree with you on those things. But my question was about policy. Which of his policies did you object to?”

At this point, the person I’m conversing with – stuck for an answer to my policy question – usually says something like,

“Well, let’s just agree to disagree.”

Look, if you just don’t like Trump’s personality, that’s fine. But personality isn’t policy and policy is what matters. Particularly now.

Trump’s immigration policy was sane. His foreign policy was effective. His regulatory policy unleashed enormous economic growth. Ditto his energy policy.

It comes down to this. The country was more prosperous and the world less dangerous when Donald Trump was president.

Consider that and consider what we have now I’ll happily put up with Trump’s personality shortcomings.

