Law to protect gun and energy companies costs state millions

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2024 at 3:54 pm

AUSTIN – The Austin American Statesman says that a 2021 Texas law designed to protect the energy and firearms industries is costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in business-related activity while increasing costs for state and local governments to borrow money to build highways, schools and countless other public projects, according to a new report by an economic analysis and public policy consulting firm. According to a study by Austin-based firm TXP released Wednesday, the so-called Fair Access law, which prevents governmental entities from doing business with financial institutions that have environmental, social and governance policies against fossil fuels and firearms, is making financing big-ticket projects more expensive and forcing some high-end lenders out of Texas. “These findings illustrate that when government attempts to mandate values, no matterwhat kind, to businesses, the market loses,” said Jon Hockenyos, TXP president and author of the report conducted on behalf of the Texas Association of Business Chambers of Commerce Foundation.

TXP’s report largely praises Texas’ historically business-friendly policies, which the analysis found are largely responsible for the state’s sustained economic growth dating back decades. But it acknowledges that many businesses, including financial institutions, have chosen to adopt environmental, social and governance policies, commonly called ESGs, at the behest of shareholders and employees. By eliminating these companies from participating in the bond market and other segments of the economy, the report said, competition is limited, thereby removing some forces that drive down the cost of doing business in Texas. As a result, the report said, the state stands to lose: $668.7 million in lost economic activity, $180.7 million in decreased annual earnings, 3,034 fewer full-time, permanent jobs, and $37.1 million in losses to state and local tax revenue. Since the Fair Access law took effect, financial powerhouses Citigroup and Barclays “have been forced to exit Texas’ municipal finance market due to a perception of discrimination.” On its website, Barclays says it is committed to reducing greenhouse emissions “through energy efficiency, electrification of our buildings and vehicles, renewable electricity sourcing and replacing fossil-fuel-powered infrastructure with low-emission alternatives.” “We also continued to pursue the integration of ESG considerations and expectations into processes throughout the procurement lifecycle,” the company’s website says.

