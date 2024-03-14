Paxton requests vastly expanded powers

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2024 at 4:45 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will seek case files, correspondence with federal authorities and policy documents from urban-area district attorneys under expansive rules his office proposed last week. Paxton’s office seeks to require district attorneys in Texas’ most populated counties to provide investigative files for cases involving indicted police officers, poll watchers and defendants claiming they acted in self-defense. The proposed rules would expand the power of the attorney general’s office by giving Paxton unprecedented access to district attorneys’ prosecutorial decisions and policies. Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, a Democrat, called the proposed rules an “overbroad” burden on his office and said allegations of wrongdoing by prosecutors should be aired in a courtroom.

“Is the purpose of getting the file to call us and give us some help? Are we going to analyze [the case] from Austin and say, ‘Hey, we have some suggestions for you?’” Creuzot, a former judge and trial lawyer, told The Dallas Morning News. He added: “I don’t know that the attorney general has the skills to try an important criminal case.” In addition to case files, Paxton wants access to prosecutors’ communications with federal authorities. DAs who fail to comply with the new rules would be subject to lawsuits, misconduct allegations and removal from office. The rules, which would apply to county attorneys who prosecute misdemeanors, are subject to a 30-day comment period, which began last week, and adoption is left solely to the attorney general’s office. The earliest they can be adopted is April 8. “District attorneys who choose not to prosecute criminals appropriately have created unthinkable damage in Texas communities,” Paxton said in a statement. “Some of these officials have developed an unacceptable pattern of failing to uphold the law and adopting policies that privilege criminals over innocent victims.”

