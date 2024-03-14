TEA approves expansion of sanctioned charter school

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2024 at 4:45 pm

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Express-News says that just days after putting the state’s largest charter school network under conservatorship for misusing public funds, the Texas Education Agency agreed to let the network, IDEA Public Schools, carry out a major expansion. IDEA is allowed to increase student enrollment from 78,200 to more than 90,000 by the 2025-2026 school year. The 10 new campuses will be mostly in Fort Worth and the Permian Basin, with two in Humble, near Houston. The application went in on March 6 — the day TEA assigned a pair of conservators to oversee IDEA — and was approved on March 8. Critics, including teachers unions, said the TEA’s rapid approval of a charter network under scrutiny exemplified their concerns with GOP leaders’ push to privatize the state’s public education system. While school districts are run by elected boards of trustees, charter schools are public schools run by private organizations.

“This is an insider deal, behind-the-scenes, shady transaction that had no public input whatsoever,” said Patty Quinzi, director of public affairs with the Texas branch of the American Federation of Teachers union. TEA spokesman Jake Kobersky wrote in an emailed statement that the new IDEA schools met the requirements in state law to be eligible for expansion and would lead to “improved educational outcomes for students.” The charter network said the expansion would allow it to serve more students. “IDEA Public Schools has a long track record of achieving excellent results for kids — especially helping low-income and traditionally underserved students succeed in college and adulthood,” said Brian Whitley, spokesman for the Texas Charter Schools Association. “It’s important that Texas families have access to these opportunities.” New charter schools require approval from the elected State Board of Education, but for the last decade, existing charter schools have been allowed to expand with only the approval of TEA Commissioner Mike Morath. During that time the number of charter schools has increased rapidly.

