South Dakota governor touting Sugar Land dental clinic

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2024 at 4:45 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has puzzled political observers with a new video touting her experience at Smile Texas, a Sugar Land clinic focused on cosmetic dentistry. “I love my new family at Smile Texas!” Noem said in a tweet accompanying the video posted Monday to her personal account on X, the former Twitter. In the video, Noem said that for years she needed “an adjustment” to her teeth after a biking accident in which she lost all her front teeth. After an initial consultation with the clinic via Zoom several years ago, she explained, she traveled to Houston twice to have the work done. “The team here was remarkable and finally gave me a smile that I can be proud of and confident in,” Noem said.

Neither Noem’s office nor Smile Texas responded to questions Wednesday about the cost of the governor’s treatment, whether she received a discount or whether the treatments were covered by insurance. While the sparsely populated state of South Dakota does have some cosmetic dentistry clinics, Noem suggested that her research pointed her to Smile Texas. “They’re the best, first of all,” Noem said. The Republican, a farmer and rancher by background, is in her second term as governor, having first been elected in 2018. She is an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump and is widely seen as a contender to be his running mate. While Noem’s video was released on her personal account, political ethics experts have described it as unusual, to say the least. According to the nonprofit Coalition for Integrity, South Dakota law prohibits elected and appointed officials from accepting gifts from lobbyists or principals worth more than $100 in any calendar year. But “there are no other rules regarding acceptance of gifts,” in the state, the coalition notes, nor are officials required to list gifts on their financial disclosure forms.

