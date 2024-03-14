Christie Brinkley reveals she ahad surgery to remove skin cancer

Christie Brinkley attends the American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Breakers on Nov. 10, 2023 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Actress and model Christie Brinkley revealed she has been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer, in an Instagram post featuring photos of her recovery from surgery.

"The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early," said Brinkley, 70, in the post on March 13. "And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior."

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, and is diagnosed in at least two million people each year. It originates in basal cells, a type of cell that produces new skin cells, and often occurs in areas of the skin that are exposed to the sun, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The Sports Illustrated model also used her post as an opportunity to urge care and vigilance in skin protection.

"The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection!" wrote Brinkley, adding, "I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I'll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat. And doing regular total body check ups..that is a MUST !"

Brinkley revealed she only became aware of her cancer when accompanying her daughter to a doctor's appointment and saw the doctor closely examining her daughter's skin. She asked the doctor to examine a "tiny dot" she said she felt as she applied foundation.

"He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there!" she said.

She concluded the post with a final message of guidance for those at risk of skin cancer.

"So make your own good luck by making that check up appointment today. And slather up my friends!" Brinkley said.

