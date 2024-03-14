Today is Thursday March 14, 2024
Body found likely missing Tyler woman

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2024 at 9:48 am
Body found in south Texas likely missing Tyler womanTYLER — Investigators say a decomposed body discovered in rural part of the Rio Grande Valley this past weekend appears to be that of a missing Tyler woman. The woman has been tentatively identified as Laura McKeown, 52. Investigators are still waiting for a fingerprint match before making a positive identification. The body was found Sunday in a rural neighborhood north of Alamo. McKeown was reported missing by family members February 15th. She was known to be a carnival worker. Her death has been ruled a homicide. Authorities have not said how she died nor if there are any suspects in her death.



