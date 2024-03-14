Raiders release Jimmy Garoppolo, Hunter Renfrow, two others

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2024 at 4:59 am

ByPAUL GUTIERREZ

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders released quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and former Pro Bowl slot receiver Hunter Renfrow on Wednesday, the first day of the NFL’s new league year.

The moves save the Raiders more than $19 million in salary cap space under the new front office of general manager Tom Telesco and coach Antonio Pierce.

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million free agent contract with $33.75 million guaranteed with Las Vegas last March, when Josh McDaniels was the coach and Dave Ziegler was GM. While Garoppolo was due an $11.25 million roster bonus on Sunday, his $11.25 million base salary guarantee for the 2024 season can now also be voided due to a two-game suspension handed down by the league last month for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

The violation was said to be related to Garoppolo using a prescribed medication without having a valid therapeutic use exemption from the NFL, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

While he is now free to sign with any team, Garoppolo is not appealing the suspension and will have to sit out the first two regular-season games for his new team.

When Garoppolo signed with the Raiders, he needed surgery on his left foot — his contract did not become viable until he passed a physical. He suffered a concussion as well as a back injury and finished last season with 1,205 passing yards, 7 touchdown passes and 9 interceptions, which were leading the league when he was benched by Pierce in favor of rookie Aidan O’Connell upon the Halloween night firings of McDaniels and Ziegler. Garoppolo’s 65.1 completion percentage was a career low for a season in which he played at least six games, as were his passer rating (77.7) and QBR (34.2). His 5.3 interception percentage was also a career high.

“I just want to get back to playing, honestly,” Garoppolo said the day after the season finale. “That’s why I play this game. … I love to win. Honestly, what I think I’m here for is just to go out there and get wins. As a football player, it’s something you’ve got to embrace. Not everyone wants that. Some people just want statistics and things like that. I really just want to go out there and win. I really enjoy doing it. That’s what we’re here for.”

The Raiders added veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew in free agency.

Renfrow, meanwhile, seemingly fell out of favor with McDaniels’ staff with his game-turning fumble in overtime against the Arizona Cardinals that was returned for a walk-off TD in Week 2 of the 2022 season. He was concussed on the play.

A year earlier, Renfrow was a Pro Bowler with 103 catches — the third-most receptions in a single season in franchise history — for 1,038 yards and 9 TDs. In 2022 and 2023, though, Renfrow caught a combined 61 passes for 585 yards and 2 TDs.

The 2019 fifth-round draft pick signed a two-year, $32 million extension with $21 million guaranteed entering the 2022 season.

Renfrow took to social media to thank fans earlier Wednesday: “Raider Nation, thank you for welcoming me and my family in the last 5 years. From Oakland to Vegas it felt like home. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without my teammates and coaches inspiring me every single day. 5 years went by quick…… ‘Once a Raider Always a Raider’.”

The Raiders also announced the official releases of quarterback Brian Hoyer and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery on Wednesday.

Go Back