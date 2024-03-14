Today is Thursday March 14, 2024
National Weather Service issues tornado watch for several Kansas counties

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2024 at 4:58 am
(NEW YORK) -- Several counties in Kansas are under a tornado watch.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday night issued the tornado watch for Atchison, Coffey, Dickinson, Doniphan, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Lyon, Miami, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee and Wyandotte counties. The warning is in effect until 1 a.m. CT on Thursday.

The NWS has forecast thunderstorms across northeast and north central Kansas on Wednesday night, which it warns could "quickly become severe."

What the NWS described as large to very large hail balls of more than two inches in diameter could be produced by the storm.

Thunderstorms with lightning may be on the way for northeast and east central Kansas on Thursday.

