Groveton employee arrested for tampering with grades

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2024 at 4:50 am

GROVETON — According to our news partner KETK, a Groveton ISD employee has been arrested after allegedly altering education records without authorization, affecting the top 10% class ranking. According to an affidavit, Breanna Faye Abshier, 35, was arrested and charged with tampering with a government record. Abshier reportedly changed student grade point averages and class rankings. Authorities said though her job duties as a registrar did authorize her to make grade changes within the system she reportedly made over 145 changes without the teacher’s authorization beginning in the 2021-2022 school year. By doing so, Abshier tampered with student class averages, affecting their semester average bumping down students from the top 10% ranking.

Groveton ISD said Abshier’s employment was terminated and the school has cooperated with law enforcement. The district said they have started an investigation of potentially affected records for all students grades 6-12.

“Groveton ISD is working diligently to correct the alterations and to ensure the accuracy of each student’s educational record,” Groveton ISD said.

Any parents with questions or concerns about their child’s educational records is asked to contact Mr. Dillard at 936-642-1473 extension number 8001 or email at jim_dillard@grovetonisd.net.

