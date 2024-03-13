Today is Wednesday March 13, 2024
Van Police ID man suspected of driving into gas pump

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2024 at 4:31 pm
Van Police ID man suspected of driving into gas pumpVAN – The Van Police Department arrested a man suspected of running into a gas station fuel pump, causing a fire and leaving the scene. According to our news partner KETK, officers booked Trevion Bowie late Tuesday afternoon in Northeastern Smith County. Investigators found a vehicle matching the one involved in the crash that happened last Friday. Bowie confessed to the incident at the time of his arrest. He was taken to the Van Zandt County Jail and charged with criminal mischief.



