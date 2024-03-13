Today is Wednesday March 13, 2024
ktbb logo


‘Saturday Night Live’ announces Kristen Wiig, Ryan Gosling will be hosting in April

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2024 at 4:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NBCUniversal

On its social media, Saturday Night Live announced that Kristen Wiig will host the first show of April, on April 6, and Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling will take the SNL stage on April 13.

Raye will be the former SNL cast member's musical guest; country superstar Chris Stapleton will perform on Ryan's third stint as host.

Saturday Night Live returns March 30 with stand-up comedian and Poor Things co-star Ramy Youssef hosting for the first time. Travis Scott will return to Studio 8H for a second time as musical guest.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC