Man arrested after shooting hospitalizes 3-year-old in Tyler

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2024 at 4:31 pm

TYLER – Our colleagues at KETK report that a man was arrested following a shooting at an apartment complex in Tyler on Wednesday that has put a 3-year-old in the hospital. According to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, at around 10 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at the Liberty Arms apartments on North Broadway, EMS also arrived on the scene. Officials said that a 3-year-old had been shot in the buttocks and was transferred to a local hospital, and their current condition is unknown. Tyler PD said that they located the suspect, identified as Darius Davis, across the street and apprehended him. Davis was reportedly booked into Smith County Jail and was charged with aggravated assault and is facing other charges.

