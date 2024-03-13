Today is Wednesday March 13, 2024
ktbb logo


Man arrested after shooting hospitalizes 3-year-old in Tyler

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2024 at 4:31 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TYLER – Man arrested after shooting hospitalizes 3-year-old in TylerOur colleagues at KETK report that a man was arrested following a shooting at an apartment complex in Tyler on Wednesday that has put a 3-year-old in the hospital. According to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, at around 10 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at the Liberty Arms apartments on North Broadway, EMS also arrived on the scene. Officials said that a 3-year-old had been shot in the buttocks and was transferred to a local hospital, and their current condition is unknown. Tyler PD said that they located the suspect, identified as Darius Davis, across the street and apprehended him. Davis was reportedly booked into Smith County Jail and was charged with aggravated assault and is facing other charges.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC