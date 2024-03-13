Texas teens cannot get birth control without parental consent

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2024 at 4:32 pm

HOUSTON – A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that a Texas father can deny his daughters access to contraception, finding that a state parental rights law trumps a federal program that allows some clinics to forgo getting that approval, according to the Houston Chronicle. The ruling by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit marks the first major decision on birth control access since federal protections for abortion were overturned almost two years ago. Texas minors are required by state law to have parental consent before accessing contraception; however, the case decided Tuesday pertains to federal Title X clinics, which are meant to provide affordable family planning services. The rules of the program, in place since the 1970s, require that the clinics serve all adolescents and encourage family participation “to the extent practical.”

The court ruled that if Title X were to take precedence over a state law, it would be an “invasion” of the father’s “state-created right” to consent to his child’s medical care. The decision affirmed a lower court ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk that since December 2022 has blocked Texas minors from seeking contraception at federal clinics without parental approval. The decision, which could reach the Supreme Court if appealed, also represents a major departure from longstanding precedent. Federal courts have repeatedly held that youths have a right to receive birth control without parental approval. “Title X’s goal (encouraging family participation in teens’ receiving family planning services) is not undermined by Texas’s goal (empowering parents to consent to their teen’s receiving contraceptives),” reads the ruling written by Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan, who was appointed to the bench by former President Donald Trump. “To the contrary, the two laws reinforce each other.” The plaintiff, Alexander Deanda, is the father of three minor daughters and had said that he is raising them according to his Christian beliefs to abstain from premarital sex. Deanda, who lives in the Texas Panhandle, said he wanted to be informed if his daughters access or try to access birth control.

