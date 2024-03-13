US oil production sets all time record

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that the U.S. produced more crude oil last year than any nation ever has, setting new records for total annual production and average monthly production, according to data released Monday by the Energy Department. The nation’s oil production reached an average of 12.9 million barrels per day in 2023, up from the previous global record of 12.3 million barrels per day set by the U.S. in 2019. The monthly average in December — 13.3 million barrels per day — was high enough to set a new monthly record.

The U.S. has become a global energy superpower in the 16 years since the Texas shale boom began reshaping the global energy industry. The Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico is the largest oil-producing region in the country, accounting for roughly 40% of all U.S. crude oil production, and among the largest in the world. The U.S. has outpaced global oil powerhouses Russia and Saudi Arabia every year since 2018, the Energy Department’s data showed. Russia produced 10 million barrels per day in 2023; Saudi Arabia produced 9.7 million barrels per day. Before hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling unleashed the shale boom, U.S. oil production had peaked at 9.6 million barrels per day in 1970 and fell to a low of 5 million barrels per day in 2008. Production has increased steadily since 2009, when the so-called shale revolution reversed the trend.

