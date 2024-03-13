Today is Wednesday March 13, 2024
ktbb logo


Ryan Gosling gets booed because he didn’t sing at ‘The Fall Guy’ premiere

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2024 at 11:16 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Disney/Scott Kirkland

"Barbenheimer" Oscar nominees Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt appeared along with director Chad Stahelski at Tuesday night's SXSW premiere of their action comedy The Fall Guy, and Gosling disappointed. Sort of.

Two days after his showstopping performance of "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie at the 96th Academy Awards, Gosling and company were at a packed Paramount Theatre in Austin, where according to Deadline, Ryan opened by saying, "Don't worry, I'm not going to sing -- I promise."

The comment drew boos and deflated "awws" from fans, according to the trade.

Incidentally, before the screening, Blunt gave her review of Gosling's Oscars performance to Extra, calling it "epic, legendary."

She also revealed, "I said to him ... 'People are going to talk to you about it when you are 90 years old.' It just brought the house down."

And while some may have booed Gosling's lack of singing, critics didn't boo The Fall Guy: It now has a 91% from the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie from Universal opens in theaters May 3.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC