Putin claims waves of drones striking within Russia are Ukrainian attempt at election interference

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2024 at 11:06 am

Getty Images - STOCK

(LONDON) -- At least seven Russian territories were targeted by dozens of uncrewed drones on Wednesday, marking a second day of apparent Ukrainian strikes within Russia.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said at least 58 drones were shot down by air defences overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the two days of attacks on Russian regions were an effort by Ukrainian forces and pro-Ukrainian Russians to prevent the holding of presidential elections. Voting in those elections is scheduled for the coming weekend.

"The main goal, I have no doubt about it, is to, if not disrupt the presidential elections in Russia, then at least somehow interfere with the normal process of expressing the will of citizens," Putin said on Wednesday.



In the same interview with state media, Putin again mentioned Moscow's readiness to use nuclear weapons if doing so were necessary for state security.

"I don't think [we're] rushing to it," he said,"but we are prepared for this."

The drones shot down on Wednesday targeted locations in Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Ryazan and the Leningrad region, Russian military officials said.

The ministry on Tuesday had said that it had destroyed dozens of other Ukrainian drones in several regions within Russia.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back