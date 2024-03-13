Colts, Kenny Moore agree to 3-year, $30 million contract

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2024 at 7:28 am

ByABC News

The Indianapolis Colts are re-signing Kenny Moore to a three-year, $30 million deal that makes him the highest-paid nickelback in NFL history, agents David Mulugheta and Trevon Smith of Athletes First told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Moore saw significant improvement in 2023, adapting to the Colts’ defensive scheme much better while his coaches also found ways to use him more efficiently.

He had the biggest game of his career in a November win over the Carolina Panthers, collecting two interceptions and returning both for touchdowns in the 27-13 victory. Moore also posted six passes defensed and 93 tackles last season, and a career-high eight tackles for loss.

Moore becomes the fifth player to re-sign with the Colts since Monday, joining receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (three years, $70M), linebacker Zaire Franklin (three years, $31.26M), defensive tackle Grover Stewart (three years, $39M) and defensive end Tyquan Lewis (two years).

A seven-year veteran and 2021 Pro Bowl selection, Moore has evolved from an undrafted free agent in 2017 to one of the NFL’s preeminent slot defenders who is signing his third contract. He staged a mild protest during the 2022 offseason when he was seeking a new deal, but the Colts didn’t offer him one because he had two seasons remaining on his contract.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder contributed to this report.

