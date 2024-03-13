Today is Wednesday March 13, 2024
Stephen Curry (ankle) out vs. Mavs, to rejoin practice Friday

March 13, 2024
ByKENDRA ANDREWS

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been cleared to resume on-court workouts after spraining his ankle last week.

Curry will start his individual workouts in the Bay Area before rejoining the team for group practice in Los Angeles on Friday, the Warriors said in a news release Tuesday.

Curry exited late in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday after rolling over his ankle. He missed the next two games against the San Antonio Spurs, which the teams split. He will also miss Golden State’s game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

The Warriors are 4-1 without Curry this season.

Rejoining the team in Los Angeles gives Curry the opportunity to return for the Warriors’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday — a game with huge play-in race implications.

The Warriors are a game behind the Lakers in 10th place in the Western Conference entering Tuesday night’s action.



