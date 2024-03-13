Lavonte David to re-sign with Buccaneers on 1-year deal

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2024 at 7:15 am

ByABC News

Linebacker Lavonte David is returning for his 13th season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, agreeing to a one-year, $9 million contract, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The contract has a maximum value of $10 million, the source said.

David becomes the third key player to return to the Buccaneers, who previously re-signed star wide receiver Mike Evans and agreed to a new contract with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield.

After his contract expired in 2022, David returned to the Bucs on a one-year deal worth $7 million. David led the team with 134 tackles and 17 tackles for a loss and had 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and 5 pass breakups.

David, 34, was the only player in the NFL in 2023 with 100-plus tackles, 15-plus tackles for a loss and 3-plus sacks. David’s 17 tackles for loss are the second most in a single season by a player age 33 or older since the stat was first tracked in 2008, behind only J.J. Watt’s 18 in 2022. David’s 1,035 solo tackles are the most of any player in the NFL since 2012 and 11th most since the NFL began tracking this metric in 1994. His 18 fumble recoveries are also the most in the NFL since 2012, while his 28 forced fumbles are fourth most.

A second-round draft pick by the Bucs in 2012, David was named a team captain for 10 straight seasons. His 181 regular-season games are second most in franchise history behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronde Barber (208), while his 11,863 defensive snaps are the most in franchise history. He is the franchise leader in forced fumbles (28) and fumble recoveries.

Off the field, David’s Lavonte David Foundation provides college scholarships and school supplies to students demonstrating financial need in Hillsborough and Miami-Dade counties.

ESPN’s Jenna Laine contributed to this report.

