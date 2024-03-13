Steelers to trade Diontae Johnson to Panthers, sources say

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2024 at 7:13 am

ByBROOKE PRYOR

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are sending wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Panthers for cornerback Donte Jackson and a pick swap, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The Steelers are giving the Panthers a seventh-round draft pick in addition to the wide receiver and receiving a sixth-round pick with the cornerback.

Johnson was the Steelers’ most experienced wide receiver and longest-tenured offensive player. A third-round pick in the 2019 draft, he is in the final year of his contract and comes with a $10 million cap hit to the Panthers, leaving $5.8 million of dead cap in Pittsburgh.

The trade is not official, but Johnson bid farewell to Pittsburgh on social media.

“5 years ago you brought me in and treated me like family from day one,” he wrote. “I will always be grateful for the memories made and relationships I will forever cherish. To my teammates, coaches, staff, and the fans who were there through the good and bad.. thank you for allowing me to grow into the man I am today.”

Jackson, meanwhile, has spent his entire career in Carolina after being selected in the second round of the 2018 draft. He started 16 games in 2023 after an Achilles injury prematurely ended his 2022 season. Jackson, also in the final year of his deal, has a $10.6 million cap hit for the Steelers and $9.7 million in dead cap for the Panthers.

A league source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler last week that the Panthers were planning to trade or release Jackson, who has 14 career interceptions, including four in his rookie season, but none last season. Moving on from Jackson leaves Carolina looking for a starting cornerback to play opposite Jaycee Horn. However, Johnson gives quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, an additional playmaker as the Panthers look to climb from an NFL-worst 2-15 record last season.

Young’s only returning receivers who made an impact in 2023 were Adam Thielen and rookie Jonathan Mingo. Johnson immediately gives Young a deep threat he didn’t have a year ago when the former Alabama star ranked 32nd in the NFL with an average of 5.5 yards per pass attempt.

Johnson had five touchdown receptions and 717 receiving yards on 51 catches in 2023 after not scoring a single touchdown the previous season. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2021 with his lone 1,000-yard season and a career-high eight touchdown receptions in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s final year.

In five seasons with the Steelers, Johnson racked up 4,363 receiving yards on 391 catches and 25 touchdowns.

While Johnson was criticized in 2023 for his apparent lack of effort on a play against the Cleveland Browns when he didn’t go for a loose ball, and drew ire from fans for a drop-laden season in 2020, he earned frequent praise from teammates and coaches for his route-running and ability to get open.

Johnson’s departure coupled with Allen Robinson’s release creates a need at wide receiver, though George Pickens is a clear threat in the passing game and the team has an up-and-coming talent in Calvin Austin III.

Adding Jackson fills a void in the secondary with the release of Patrick Peterson. Finding a cornerback to pair with second-year player Joey Porter Jr. was a priority, and Jackson is a start to filling out that position with a veteran player.

ESPN’s David Newton contributed to this report.

Go Back