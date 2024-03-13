Today is Wednesday March 13, 2024
49ers signing ex-Chargers LB Eric Kendricks, source says

ByABC News

The San Francisco 49ers are signing former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Eric Kendricks to a one-year deal, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Kendricks, 32, is expected to try to help the 49ers replace Dre Greenlaw, who tore his Achilles during the Super Bowl.

A team captain who finished second on the Chargers with 117 tackles last season, Kendricks was released by Los Angeles as a salary cap casualty March 5 after joining the team on a two-year, $13.25 million contract prior to the 2023 season. The Chargers saved $6.5 million with Kendricks’ release.

The linebacker had 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 2023. He has posted more than 100 tackles in eight consecutive seasons.

Kendricks, a 2015 second-round pick, played eight seasons for the Minnesota Vikings before he was released after the 2022 offseason. He had a team-leading 137 tackles with Minnesota in 2022, starting all 17 games.

He was selected to his only Pro Bowl in 2019 when he also was a first-team All-Pro selection. For his career, Kendricks has 1,036 tackles and 18.5 sacks in 132 games (127 starts).

ESPN’s Kris Rhim contributed to this report.



