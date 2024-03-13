Aaron Rodgers eyed as running mate for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2024 at 7:11 am

ByRICH CIMINI

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s short list to be his running mate on an independent presidential ticket in November, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

Kennedy confirmed to the newspaper that Rodgers and former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura are under consideration. Rodgers has been talking with Kennedy “pretty continuously” for the past month, according to Kennedy. It’s unclear if either of them has been formally offered the position, though the Times said both have “welcomed the overtures.”

Rodgers, 40, a four-time NFL MVP and former Super Bowl champion with the Green Bay Packers, is an ardent Kennedy supporter, frequently mentioning him in interviews. Kennedy, who announced in October that he will run as an independent, will declare his vice-presidential pick in the coming weeks. He has approached several other potential candidates, according to the newspaper.

The domain name kennedyrodgers.com was registered last week using a GoDaddy host, the Times reported.

Obviously, life on the campaign trail would pose a major conflict for Rodgers, who said in a recent interview that he hopes to play “two or three or four more years” in the NFL. He’s under contract through 2025 and is due to make $35 million in salary and bonuses this season, all of it guaranteed.

The Jets had no comment on the report.

Rodgers has talked enthusiastically about returning this season for the Jets, especially after the disappointment of 2023. He suffered a torn Achilles on the fourth play of the first game, ending his season barely after it started.

He hasn’t talked publicly about the possibility of running for office, at least not in recent interviews, though he does share similar views with Kennedy on the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines and public health.

The Jets franchise is no stranger to presidential politics. Owner Woody Johnson served as former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Kingdom from 2017 to 2021. He was recently seen with Trump at a rally following a Republican primary win in South Carolina.

Go Back