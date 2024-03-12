Today is Tuesday March 12, 2024
RFK Jr. wants Aaron Rodgers or Jesse Ventura to be his running mate

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2024 at 4:58 pm
Ryan Kang/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura top the list of Robert F. Kennedy's potential running mates -- though the independent candidate has not made a formal offer to either man.

In a text, Kennedy himself confirmed the news, which was first reported by The New York Times.

Kennedy is expected to select his running mate in the coming weeks, his campaign manager has told ABC News, due mostly to the requirement that he have one to apply for ballot access as an independent in certain states.

ABC is efforting comment from Rodgers and Ventura.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



