Panola County officials locate 29 firearms during search

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2024 at 4:40 pm

PANOLA COUNTY — The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said three people were arrested on Monday after a search warrant revealed 29 firearms and suspected methamphetamine.

A special response team alongside two constables conducted a search warrant on Jasmine and Smith streets in the city of Beckville. During the search, authorities reportedly recovered 29 firearms and "suspected methamphetamine related paraphernalia, including measurement and packaging implement."

Police said Child Protective Services were contacted after they found two minors at the scene who were later released to guardians.

Gregory Wayne Foster, 52 of Beckville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, abandoning or endangering a child and two counts of tampering with identification numbers. Foster is currently held at the Panola County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

Brittany Margene Bennett, 34 of Beckville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and abandoning or endangering a child. She is currently held at the Panola County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

Chad Allen Gibson, 34 of Beckville, was charged with possession of a controlled substances, abandoning or endangering a child and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Gibson is being held on a $36,000 bond.

The case was investigated by Panola’s criminal investigation unit alongside Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

