Oklahoma puppy mills selling puppies in Canton busted

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2024 at 4:40 pm

TYLER – The Humane Society of the United States partnered with an Oklahoma sheriff’s office as part of a large scale alleged cruelty case involving two puppy breeding operations that advertised selling at ‘Dog Alley’ in Canton according to our colleagues at KETK. According to a release, the Humane Society assisted in the rescue of over 150 dogs and puppies from two puppy breeding operations in Milburn, Oklahoma. “It’s a bleak existence for these dogs, no one would want to live like this,” said Cynthia Armstrong, Oklahoma state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are grateful to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office for intervening on behalf of these animals and getting them the care they need.”

The Humane Society said the breeders allegedly advertised that they sold puppies at ‘Dog Alley’ in Canton.

“The breeders each advertise that they sell their dogs at the notorious ‘Dog Alley’ flea market in Canton, Texas, which has been the subject of multiple animal welfare investigations and complaints over the years. This market allows unlicensed, uninspected breeders to sell animals directly to the public in dismal conditions. Investigations have revealed breeders selling puppies from filthy, overcrowded, tiny wire cages in close quarters with farmed and exotic animals.”

