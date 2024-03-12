Man gets 20 years in prison for aggravated robbery

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2024 at 4:40 pm

TYLER – Our news partners at KETK report that a man was sentenced to 20 years in prison last month after pleading guilty to two charges of aggravated robbery in connection to a fatal shooting at a Tyler apartment complex in March 2023. Nicholas Hudson, 19 of Malakoff, was arrested after, according to his arrest warrant, he met with another man at the Royal Crest Apartments where a gun trade had been planned.

Authorities reported Hudson told them he rode there with two associates who he said were planning to rob the man who agreed to trade them an AR-15 assault rifle in exchange for a Springfield XD 9mm pistol and $400 cash.

During the exchange, documents said the man, who was later no-billed by a grand jury, attempted to take the cash when Hudson’s associates wouldn’t release it and shot at him. Documents state that the man then took the pistol and shot both of Hudson’s associates multiple times.

The two were found dead in the car by police, and documents said authorities met with Hudson at the scene who told them he was involved in the incident. He was initially booked into the Smith County Jail for murder.

Hudson was indicted for two counts of aggravated robbery in June 2023, and on Feb. 1, he pleaded guilty and was later sentenced to 20 years in prison for both charges set to run concurrently.

