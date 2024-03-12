Today is Tuesday March 12, 2024
Uvalde police chief announces his resignation after independent investigation

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2024 at 1:58 pm
UVALDE (ABC) – Daniel Rodriguez, the police chief of Uvalde, Texas, announced his resignation on Tuesday and said it will take effect on April 6. The news comes less than one week after the Uvalde City Council released the findings of the independent report it commissioned to investigate the actions of Uvalde police officers who responded to the May 24, 2022, mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. The investigation determined none of the initial five Uvalde police officers who responded to the shooting violated policy or committed serious acts of misconduct, which devastated and outraged victims’ families who attended the hearing.

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the massacre. Responders waited some 77 minutes at the scene before breaching a classroom and killing the gunman. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



