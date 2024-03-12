Rep. Ken Buck to leave Congress next week, shrinking GOP’s razor-thin majority

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2024 at 1:47 pm

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Republican Rep. Ken Buck, who already announced he would not be seeking reelection, announced Tuesday he will leave Congress at the end of next week.

"It has been an honor to serve the people of Colorado's 4th District in Congress for the past 9 years," Buck said in a statement. "I want to thank them for their support and encouragement through the years."

Buck's departure will narrow House Speaker Mike Johnson's already razor-thin majority.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

