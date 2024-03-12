Today is Tuesday March 12, 2024
$100 million man? Christopher Nolan reportedly getting a megaton of money for ‘Oppenheimer’

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2024 at 12:46 pm
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Oppenheimer set off a financial chain reaction for Christopher Nolan.

That's the word from Variety, which reports the newly-minted Best Director and Best Picture winner can expect a $100 million payout for delivering the nuclear bomb drama that made more than $953 million worldwide and won seven trophies at the Oscars.

The trade reports the total stems from Nolan's salary, profit-sharing deals and a bonus from Universal for winning the two top prizes at the Academy Awards.

What's more, the trade notes, with Oppenheimer returning to theaters for a post-Oscar victory lap, there's a chance the R-rated drama can clear a billion bucks theatrically. This would put Nolan in line for another bonus for clearing that high water mark at the box office.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



