‘Stranger Things’ play, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarah Snook and more nommed for UK Olivier Awards

The nominations have been revealed for this year's Olivier Awards, the annual salute to the best theater from over The Pond, but some faces familiar Stateside were recognized.

Sarah Jessica Parker was nominated in the Best Actress category for Plaza Suite; Succession Emmy winner Sarah Snook scored a nom for The Picture of Dorian Gray, and Nicole Scherzinger was recognized in the Best Actress in a Musical category for Sunset Boulevard, which led the pack with 11 nominations.

Shakespeare in Love veteran Joseph Fiennes was nominated in the Best Actor category for Dear England, while Jessica Jones and Ahsoka star David Tennant was nominated for Macbeth.

Also of note, the Netflix adaptation Stranger Things: The First Shadow was a multiple nominee, including in the Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play category. A musical based on the beloved 1993 Bill Murray movie Groundhog Day scored a nomination for Best Musical Revival.

The Olivier Awards take place April 14, with Ted Lasso Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham returning as host for a second time.

