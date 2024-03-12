Today is Tuesday March 12, 2024
Tyler named best city to move to in Texas

Tyler named best city to move to in TexasTYLER — USA TODAY has named Tyler as the best city to move to in Texas for its low unemployment rate, healthcare accessibility and low risk of damage from severe weather, our news partner KETK reports. According to the article, a research team ranked 52 Texas cities and Tyler rose above the rest.

“The top five cities may be a little unexpected, but low unemployment rates (3.5% or less), great medical care and safety are just some of the reasons they rise to the top,” Rachel Newcomb, contributor for USA TODAY, said. “Tyler is number one, followed by Laredo, New Braunfels, Cedar Park and Temple.”

Researchers at USA TODAY Homefront said a person in Tyler has an average life expectancy of a is 77.4 years, a median income of $60,811, average rent of $1,481, average home value of $245,750 and an unemployment rate of 3.3%.

Based on the rankings, Tyler has a lower unemployment rate than 22 of the other cities ranked. There are reportedly nine healthcare providers for every 1,000 residents and the FEMA national risk index was relatively low in the area.

“Our top cities allow for an affordable lifestyle but still offer great medical care and highly rated schools,” USA TODAY said.



