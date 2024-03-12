Vehicle pulled from river in Rusk County

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2024 at 7:57 am

RUSK COUNTY — The Rusk County Rescue Unit said they pulled a vehicle from the Angelina River on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, the rescue unit said that Squad 1 responded to the river at FM 1798 between FM 225 and FM 839 and used a boat to assist in recovering the vehicle. The vehicle, which was found empty, was towed out of the water and has been turned over to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

