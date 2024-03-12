Today is Tuesday March 12, 2024
Cargo plane carrying 15 crashes in Russia, ministry says

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2024 at 8:06 am
DuKai photographer/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A Russian cargo plane carrying 15 people crashed near Ivanovo, northeast of Moscow, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Eight crew members and seven passengers were on board the Ilyushin Il-76 when the plane crashed shortly after take-off, the ministry said.

One of the plane's engines appeared to be on fire before the crash, the ministry said.

Story developing...

