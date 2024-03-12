Houston Texans and punter Tommy Townsend have agreed on a two-year, $6 million deal

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2024 at 5:29 am

The Houston Texans and punter Tommy Townsend have agreed on a two-year, $6 million deal, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal isn’t finalized. Townsend, a 2022 All-Pro, is leaving the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs after four seasons.

His departure leaves Matt Araiza as the lone punter on Kansas City’s roster. Araiza signed with the Chiefs last month. He was dropped from a lawsuit in December that had been filed by a woman who alleged she was raped by San Diego State football players in 2021.

The accusation against Araiza led the Buffalo Bills to release him shortly after selecting him in the NFL draft. Prosecutors later declined to file criminal charges against him after concluding that he wasn’t present at the party when the alleged rape could have occurred.

Townsend averaged 47.1 yards per punt in 2023 with a net average of 41.9.

