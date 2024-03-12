Rams to sign guard Jonah Jackson to $51M deal

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2024 at 5:27 am

ByABC News

Free agent guard Jonah Jackson has agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The deal comes a week after the Rams re-signed guard Kevin Dotson to a three-year, $48 million contract.

Meanwhile, Seattle Seahawks free agent tight end Colby Parkinson intends to sign a three-year, $22.5 million deal, including $15.5 million guaranteed, with the Rams, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Before playing at Stanford, Parkinson attended Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village, California, which is down the road from the Rams’ training complex.

Jackson was a pivotal part of the Detroit Lions’ offensive line, which has arguably been the strongest group on the team for the past couple of seasons. In 2023, he started 12 games, missing time with wrist, ankle and knee injuries.

The Lions’ offensive line in 2023 allowed just 31 sacks — fourth fewest in the league.

Jackson, 27, was the 75th pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He was named to the 2021 Pro Bowl as an injury replacement after starting all 16 games at left guard that season.

He also was sidelined for four games in 2022 after breaking a finger on his punch hand during practice.

NFL Network first reported the news of Jackson’s agreement.

ESPN’s Eric Woodyard contributed to this report.

