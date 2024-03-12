Patriots to bring QB Jacoby Brissett in on 1-year deal

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2024 at 5:25 am

ByABC News

The New England Patriots plan to sign Jacoby Brissett, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, returning the quarterback to the franchise he started his career with back in 2016.

The deal is for one year and $8 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Patriots need a starting quarterback as well as more depth after trading Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Brissett was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft and started two games for New England during his rookie year. He was traded to the Indianapolis Colts the following season.

Brissett backed up Sam Howell for the Washington Commanders last season, appearing in three games but playing extensively in the second half of two of them. He led touchdown drives on five of his six full possessions while completing 18 of 23 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns.

The Commanders’ coaches praised Brissett for his mentoring of Howell in his first year as a starter.

Brissett, 31, was going to start a Week 17 game versus the San Francisco 49ers but a hamstring injury prevented that, and he was ruled out of the season finale, as well.

He has mostly been a backup for five teams throughout his first eight seasons, including four campaigns with the Colts. He has 51 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions in his career.

Brissett has started 48 games, including 11 in 2022 with the Cleveland Browns before Deshaun Watson returned from a suspension. Brissett also started 30 games in Indianapolis, including 15 in 2019 after Andrew Luck retired. The Colts went 7-8 under Brissett that season as he threw 18 touchdown passes to six interceptions.

ESPN’s John Keim contributed to this report.

Go Back