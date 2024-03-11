Health centers awarded $19M in grants

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2024 at 4:56 pm

TYLER, – The Texas Department of State Health Services has announced that they’ve awarded $19.3 million in grants to Federally Qualified Health Centers and similar organizations, including five in East Texas according to our news partners at KETK. This initial round of funding is a part of $40 million from the Texas general revenue fund to help expand Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), FQHC look-alikes and eligible nonprofit health centers.

“The FQHC Incubator funding has had a major impact on our health center by allowing us to open an entity-owned pharmacy. Having a pharmacy on site was a dream of our health center for many years,” said Kristi Barger, pharmacy manager for Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program. “The pharmacy and its services affect the entire clinic system and provides a collaborative relationship between our providers and pharmacists. This new relationship benefits our patient population by improving medication compliance, wait times, affordability, and overall quality of care.”

When a health center is a Federally Qualified Health Center that means that the center gets reimbursement from Medicare and Medicaid, funding under Section 330 of the Public Health Service Act, serves an underserved community and provides comprehensive services, according to FQHC Associates.

The grants ranged from $500,000 to $1 million and will help 35 centers across Texas build new clinics, renovate existing facilities, purchase equipment and hire additional staff.

Does UT Tyler Health Science Center’s deal with private equity shield doctors from malpractice suits?

“Having previously participated in the FQHC Incubator Program, support from DSHS has been vital to improving Lone Star Circle of Care’s capacity to provide comprehensive healthcare throughout Central Texas. With the FY2023 award, LSCC transitioned from our former Big Pink Bus mobile mammography unit to a new, more dependable vehicle,” said Lone Star Circle of Care Vice President for Advancement Kim Roberts. “This upgrade promises to enhance access to timely and affordable breast cancer screening for underserved women in our region.”

The following entities from across Texas received the grants:

Brazos Valley Community Action Agency, Inc. – College Station

Lone Star Family Health Center – Conroe

Navarro County Ambulatory Care Association – Corsicana

Health Services of North Texas, Inc. – Denton

United Medical Centers – Eagle Pass

Centro San Vicente – El Paso

Project Vida Health Center – El Paso

Cactus Health Services, Inc. – Fort Stockton

Lone Star Circle of Care – Georgetown

Carevide/Community Health Service Agency, Inc. of Hunt County – Greenville

East Texas Community Clinic, Inc. – Gun Barrel City

Bee Busy Wellness Center – Houston

The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD – Houston

Legacy Community Health Services – Houston

Spring Branch Community Health Center – Houston

Stephen F. Austin Community Health Center, Inc. – Houston

Vecino/Houston Community Health Centers – Houston

Gateway Community Health Center – Laredo

South Plains Rural Health Services – Levelland

Health Center of Southeast Texas – Liberty

Community Healthcore/Sabine Valley Regional MHMR Center – Longview

Wellness Pointe/Longview Wellness Center, Inc. – Longview

Genesis PrimeCare/East Texas Border Health Clinic – Marshall

Midland Community Healthcare Services – Midland

Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program (MEHOP)/Vibrance Health – North Bay City

Atascosa Health Center, Inc. – Pleasanton

AccessHealth/Fort Bend Family Health Center – Richmond

La Esperanza Clinic, Inc. – San Angelo

CentroMed/El Centro del Barrio – San Antonio

TOMAGWA HealthCare Ministries – Tomball

Tyler Family Circle of Care – Tyler

Community Health Development, Inc. – Uvalde

Waco Family Medicine/Heart of Texas Community Health Center, Inc. – Waco

Ellis County Coalition for Health Options – Waxahachie

North Central Texas Community Health Care Center, Inc. – Wichita Falls

To learn more about Texas’s grants for FQHCs or to apply visit the Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) Incubator Program online.

Go Back