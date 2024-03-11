E. Jean Carroll’s attorneys ask judge to approve Trump’s $91M bond in her defamation case

(WASHINGTON) -- Lawyers for former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll have requested that the judge in her defamation case against Donald Trump approve the $91,630,000 bond secured by the former president, subject to a small change in one of the terms.

The change reduces the amount of time between the resolution of Trump's appeal and Carroll's payment.

"Depending on the Court's preference, Your Honor can so order this letter, or the parties can submit a stipulation or other appropriate documentation to effectuate this change," Carroll's attorneys wrote in a letter sent Monday to Judge Lewis Kaplan.

The agreement on the bond is expected to negate the need for a proposed hearing on the matter Monday afternoon.

Trump in January was ordered to pay $83.3 million plus interest in damages to Carroll for defaming her in 2019 when he denied her allegation that he sexually abused her in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.

Trump on Friday secured a $91,630,000 bond to cover the judgment and filed a notice of appeal of the judgment to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

