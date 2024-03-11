Today is Monday March 11, 2024
Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2024 at 12:30 pm
Multi-vehicle crash leaves one deadSMITH COUNTY – One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Smith County Monday morning. According to our news partner KETK, the accident occurred around 9 a.m. on State Highway 110 and CR 2121. Initial DPS reports say that a pickup truck turned south off CR 2121 onto Highway 110 and collided with a northbound pickup. The northbound pickup went into the southbound lane, hitting another vehicle head-on. One driver has died. Another is hospitalized, while a third driver had minor injuries.



