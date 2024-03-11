Today is Monday March 11, 2024
Arrest made following fatal dog attack

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2024 at 8:29 am
Arrest made following fatal dog attackLONGVIEW — An arrest has been made in Gregg County after a death from a dog attack. Longview police have arrested 56-year-old Martin Rodriguez after an autopsy showed an unidentified 46-year-old man was killed by a dog. The man was found lying dead in a street beside a bicycle on February 1st with wounds that seemed to be from a dog attack. According to our news partner KETK, Rodriguez was being held without bond in the Gregg County Jail on multiple animal at large charges.



