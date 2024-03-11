LATAM plane has ‘technical problem’ during flight, leading to ‘strong movement’

March 11, 2024

FILE photo -- Sebastian Barros/Long Visual Press/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(SYDNEY) -- A LATAM Airlines Group plane had a "technical problem" during a flight, causing what the airline described as a "a strong movement" after its departure from Sydney, Australia.

At least seven passengers and three crew members were taken to a local hospital for medical checks, but no serious injuries were reported, the airline said.

"The plane landed at Auckland Airport as scheduled," the airline said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

