Mariners sign reliever Ryne Stanek to one-year deal

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2024 at 5:23 am

ByABC News

The Seattle Mariners signed reliever Ryne Stanek to a one-year contract, the team announced Sunday.

Stanek brings plenty of postseason experience to the Mariners, who are trying to get back to the playoffs after losing the AL Division Series to Houston in 2022, when the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

The 32-year-old right-hander has 23 postseason appearances, all but two of them with Houston the past three seasons. He was 3-1 with a 4.09 ERA in the regular season last year after going 2-1 with a 1.15 ERA in 2022. It was the lowest ERA in Houston history for a pitcher with at least 50 innings.

Stanek spent his first three seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and was one of the first relievers used as an opener. His 56 starts of two or fewer innings are the most in major league history.

Also Sunday, the Mariners placed right-hander Jackson Kowar on the 60-day injured list Sunday because of a right ulnar collateral ligament tear.

The Mariners obtained Kowar and minor league right-hander Cole Phillips from the Atlanta Braves in a Dec. 3 trade for outfielder Jarred Kelenic, left-hander Marco Gonzalez and first baseman Evan White.

The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.

Go Back