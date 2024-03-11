Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert fined $100K for money gesture

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2024 at 5:22 am

ByABC News

The NBA on Sunday fined Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert $100,000 for making a money gesture at an official and criticizing officiating on Friday night.

NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced that “the fine takes into account Gobert’s past instances of conduct detrimental to the NBA with regard to publicly criticizing the officiating.”

Gobert was called for a technical foul in the closing seconds of regulation Friday night during the Timberwolves’ 113-104 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers when he rubbed his fingers together several times, implying referee Scott Foster might be on the take.

After being whistled for his sixth foul and being disqualified, Gobert stayed on the floor and made the gesture as Foster was going to the scorer’s table. Foster didn’t see Gobert, but official Natalie Sago did and issued the technical.

His technical allowed the Cavaliers to tie the game.

After the game, Gobert, who has a reputation for being outspoken, didn’t deny what he did and went further in saying sports betting could be having a major impact on the outcome of games.

“I’ll bite the bullet again,” Gobert said Friday night. “I’ll be the bad guy. I’ll take the fine, but I think it’s hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn’t feel that way.”

Minnesota assistant Micah Nori, who filled in when Timberwolves coach Chris Finch fell ill just before tipoff, was critical of Gobert’s behavior.

“A technical foul with 27 seconds in the game, to be honest, is unacceptable,” Nori said. “That’s who Rudy is, but you’ve got to be smart. He made a visual that was automatic. He was obviously frustrated — both teams were — but we have to be smarter.”

Gobert, who finished with 17 rebounds in 37 minutes, agreed he has to keep his composure.

“My reaction, which I think was the truth, but it wasn’t the time to react that way,” the 7-foot-1 center said. “It cost my team the game. It was an immature reaction.”

This is the fourth time Gobert has been fined for public criticism of officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Go Back