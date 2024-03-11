Bears reach deal with two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2024 at 5:21 am

ByABC News

Free agent safety Kevin Byard has agreed to a two-year contract with the Chicago Bears, the team announced Sunday.

Financial terms were not disclosed but a source told ESPN the deal is worth $15 million. The agreement is pending a physical.

The Bears fortified their secondary with Byard as the replacement for veteran Eddie Jackson, who was released last month. Byard took a free agent visit to Chicago over the weekend and agreed to terms Sunday afternoon.

The Philadelphia Eagles released Byard earlier this month after trading two draft picks to acquire him before the trade deadline last season.

The Eagles acquired Byard from the Tennessee Titans last October for a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft along with safety Terrell Edmunds.

Byard, 30, played in 10 regular-season games for Philadelphia, recording an interception, 3 passes defended and 75 tackles.

Between the Titans and Eagles, Byard finished the 2023 season with 122 tackles, a career best.

A two-time first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection, Byard has 28 career interceptions over eight seasons. He also has 749 tackles and four sacks in 130 games.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus got an up-close look at Byard over four seasons as the defensive coordinator in Indianapolis when the Colts faced AFC South rival Tennessee twice a year. Byard started 65 games at safety for the Titans during that stretch (2018-21).

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin and Tim McManus contributed to this report.

