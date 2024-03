Curb repairs for portion of South Broadway Avenue Monday

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2024 at 4:20 am

TYLER — Beginning Monday, March 11, crews will be repairing curb inlets along the outside northbound lane of South Broadway Avenue from 1st Street to Shaw Street. Portions of the northbound lane will be closed throughout the week. Drivers can expect delays. We ask motorists to use caution while traveling on this road, as workers will be present.

